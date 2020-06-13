Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Square were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $26,377,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $3,530,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Square by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,097,000 after acquiring an additional 284,583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Square by 766.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Square by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ stock opened at $86.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.65 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $92.97.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Square from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group cut Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.93.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $554,302.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,811 shares of company stock worth $5,054,719. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

