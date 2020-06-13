Aviva PLC Purchases 95,305 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Aviva PLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 122.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 95,305 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,283,000 after purchasing an additional 202,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,783,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,856,000 after buying an additional 69,053 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 7,210,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,972,000 after buying an additional 425,854 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,992,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,519,000 after acquiring an additional 744,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.92.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

