Aviva PLC Purchases 610 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 45.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,956,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,482,000 after purchasing an additional 989,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,065,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,969,000 after purchasing an additional 696,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,486,000 after buying an additional 589,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,473,000 after buying an additional 565,906 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on LNT shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

