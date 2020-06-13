Aviva PLC Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,928 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ventas worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $5,368,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Ventas by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Ventas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

