Aviva PLC Has $6.69 Million Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in State Street by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 77,076 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 130,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 38,236 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

State Street stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

