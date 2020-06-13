Aviva PLC Has $6.20 Million Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,066,000 after buying an additional 315,077 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,267,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after acquiring an additional 697,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,823,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,358,000 after acquiring an additional 58,742 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

