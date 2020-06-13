Aviva PLC Has $5.93 Million Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,426 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.23% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 209,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 131,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5,604.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 785,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,025,000 after acquiring an additional 771,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $30.33.

