Aviva PLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,685 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,985,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Fortive by 31.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,416,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,708,000 after buying an additional 2,252,849 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Fortive by 53.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,335,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,075,000 after buying an additional 1,162,230 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 24.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,086,000 after buying an additional 760,015 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Fortive by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,733,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,735,000 after acquiring an additional 630,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.36.

FTV opened at $63.65 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.47.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $2,557,338.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,609,513.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.