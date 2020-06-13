Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 133.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,759 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $4,979,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,354 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,739.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,051 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALNY opened at $125.39 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $151.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.17 and a 200 day moving average of $122.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

