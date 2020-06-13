Aviva PLC Grows Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 49.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 97.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.