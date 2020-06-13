Aviva PLC Grows Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 33.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in ABIOMED by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 22.6% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.40.

ABMD stock opened at $241.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.61 and its 200 day moving average is $176.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

