Aviva PLC Buys 794 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of NVR worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,508,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,482.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $3,175.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,105.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,426.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $47.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 175.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

