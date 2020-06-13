Aviva PLC Buys 33,533 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $82.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

