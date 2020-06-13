Aviva PLC Buys 21,508 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Snap-on worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $135.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

