Aviva PLC Buys 20,568 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of F5 Networks worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 3,083.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,319,000 after buying an additional 1,838,762 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $94,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $400,149,000 after purchasing an additional 569,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in F5 Networks by 482.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 447,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,549,000 after purchasing an additional 370,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $140.32 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $153.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

In other F5 Networks news, SVP Angus James Bruce Robertson sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,062.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $152,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $666,086.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,467,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,584. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.