Aviva PLC Acquires 277 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.28. Ameren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.