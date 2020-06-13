Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,655 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Atlantica Yield worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Atlantica Yield by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 445.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 197,233 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AY stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.79. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.23%. Analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is currently 268.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

