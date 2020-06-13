Associated Capital Group Inc (AC) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10 on June 30th

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Associated Capital Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 90.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 185.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank of Canada lowered shares of Associated Capital Group to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $52,018.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $129,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,494 shares of company stock valued at $287,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

