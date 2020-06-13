Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 366 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of NVR worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,508,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $3,175.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,071.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,105.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,426.78.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $47.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 175.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,482.00.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.