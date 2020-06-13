Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,571 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 188,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 421,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 113,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 75,769 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,049.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 239,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.