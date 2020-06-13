Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,303 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,103.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

