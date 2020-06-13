Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 709 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $115.15 on Friday. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $297,992.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,038 shares of company stock worth $1,407,406. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

