Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -728.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

