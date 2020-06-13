Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $177,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 475,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,120,703.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,032,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,903,926.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 828,221 shares of company stock worth $72,246,583. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI cut Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Docusign from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.18.

DOCU opened at $150.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.25. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $155.14.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

