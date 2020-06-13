Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,609 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Occidental Petroleum worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.6% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $54.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.98.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

