Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $8,927,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,613,000 after purchasing an additional 302,843 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,678,000 after purchasing an additional 148,387 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 486,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.08.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $118.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $124.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.05.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.