Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.93.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $226.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.24 and its 200-day moving average is $237.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.47. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

