Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.7% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 92,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $258.33 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $278.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

In other news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

