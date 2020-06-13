Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Hasbro worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Hasbro by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,720,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,039,000 after purchasing an additional 309,287 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,227,000 after acquiring an additional 215,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,038,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,144,000 after acquiring an additional 306,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $71.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.78. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

