Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 19,295 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after purchasing an additional 98,829 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $7,772,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 38,361 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 66.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $119.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.37. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Julie Atkinson acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,875.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.