Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.45 and last traded at $31.67, 776,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 464,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARVN. Roth Capital increased their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 171.74%. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Shannon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $98,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $288,515 and sold 57,745 shares worth $2,389,689. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Arvinas by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Arvinas by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 1,375.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 28,348 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Arvinas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

