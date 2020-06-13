Ares Management Corp (ARES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 30th

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Ares Management has a payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ares Management to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

NYSE:ARES opened at $38.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 100.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 111,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $4,464,595.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Antony P. Ressler sold 357,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $13,345,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,934,904 shares of company stock worth $108,371,328. 62.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

