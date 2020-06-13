Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 42.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 755,589 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 558,201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $52,484,000 after acquiring an additional 258,972 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 88,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 803,495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $49,045,000 after acquiring an additional 317,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $56.55 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

