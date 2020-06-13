Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,764,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,745,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.79% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $25,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,589,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,762,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,607,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,337,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,727,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,317,000 after acquiring an additional 130,811 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

