Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP decreased its position in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,681 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned 0.20% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 114,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 38.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson acquired 25,140 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $471,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

APOG stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $566.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

