APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of Yum China worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $49.25 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $51.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

