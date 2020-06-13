APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 1.00% of FTI Consulting worth $25,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 101.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,561,000 after purchasing an additional 735,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,266,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 903,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $84,600,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $992,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCN. William Blair upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

FCN stock opened at $105.84 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.80 and a 52 week high of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.23.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.