APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 911,460 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911,460 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of Dollar Tree worth $29,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,237 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738,114 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,253,000 after purchasing an additional 123,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,810,000 after purchasing an additional 799,936 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $87.77 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

