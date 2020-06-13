APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 303,967 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303,967 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.11% of Rockwell Automation worth $20,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $2,119,140.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. G.Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.53.

ROK stock opened at $208.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $230.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.98.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

