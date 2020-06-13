APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 128,916 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 128,916 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.15% of Pembina Pipeline worth $27,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,897,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,407,000 after acquiring an additional 974,365 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,794,000 after acquiring an additional 684,504 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,438,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,661,000 after acquiring an additional 231,461 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,359,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,769 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,890,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,109,000 after acquiring an additional 853,891 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.50%.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

