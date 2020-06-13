APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 12,300 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.14% of Equifax worth $18,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equifax by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $167.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $180.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.96.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

In related news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

