APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 104,400 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,296,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 104,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $29,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,503,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $632,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,838 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 64.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 8,275,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,903,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,361,000 after acquiring an additional 991,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,980,000. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. TheStreet cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NYSE AMX opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.96%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

