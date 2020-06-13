APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 705,039 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.18% of Tractor Supply worth $18,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $45,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,979.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $807,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Shares of TSCO opened at $118.45 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

