APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,557 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Cintas worth $29,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $266.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.22. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $250.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.45.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

