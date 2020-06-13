APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 707,514 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.36% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $18,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,824,000 after acquiring an additional 298,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,292,000 after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,152,000 after buying an additional 661,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,625,000 after buying an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.64.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

