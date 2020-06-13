APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 656,600 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 656,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,987,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 529,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,693,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 121,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 22,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $35,493,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,612 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,399,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,658.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,138. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.25. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $518.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.