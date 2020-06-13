APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 1,246,771 Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,246,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,371,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.65% of Virtu Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 26,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 211,532 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIRT stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Virtu Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of -0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 176.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $127,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Grano sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $246,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

