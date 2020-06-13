APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 17,885 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $18,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,154,000 after acquiring an additional 41,160 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,895,000 after acquiring an additional 167,200 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 111,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.60. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.