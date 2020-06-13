APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 577,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,357,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.50% of PacWest Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.61.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other news, Director Paul Robert Burke bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at $708,257.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

