APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,255 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in ServiceNow by 178.6% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock opened at $385.13 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $405.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.61, a PEG ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total transaction of $7,700,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,600 shares of company stock worth $108,795,151. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $383.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.07.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

